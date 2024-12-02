A Gujarat BJP leader passed away on Sunday — hours after she told a close colleague that she “was under stress and may not live”. Officials said Dipika Patel — the president of BJP women's wing in ward 30 of Surat city — was found hanging from the ceiling fan of her bedroom at around 2:00 pm.

“No suicide note was found from the spot. Before taking the extreme step, she had called ward 30 corporator Chirag Solanki — whom she considered as a brother. Patel told Solanki she was in stress and wanted to end her life,” Deputy Commissioner of Police Vijaysinh Gurjar told reporters.

Officials noted that the family did not suspect anyone of abetting the suicide or any particular reason that could have instigated the decision. An investigation into the matter remains underway and authorities are hoping to glean additional information through a forensic analysis of her phone.

“The family members she was a very strong woman and the family's main decision-maker. They have assured us of cooperation and want to know the truth.” Gurjar told NDTV.

Solanki had rushed to her home upon receiving the call but found himself unable to enter her room despite repeated knocks. He had eventually broken open the door of her bedroom and found her hanging. Her three teenage children had been at home in another room.

Senior police officials said that the BJP corporator had called a doctor and rushed the victim to the hospital along with her family. She was declared dead upon arrival at the new civil hospital. According to Gurjar, the port-mortem had confirmed death by hanging.