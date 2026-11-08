Surat businessman’s Diwali bonus wins hearts, hands employees over ₹1 lakh in cash. Watch

A textile businessman from Surat is going viral on the internet for a generous bonus to his employees on Diwali 2026. Several videos of the man have surfaced online as his gift left the employees emotional. As per the post, he handed out over ₹1 lakh to each of his staff members in cash.

On the festive occasion, the trader ditched a traditional Diwali bonus which typically comprises sweets and dry fruits. Instead, he surprised his 50 employees with cash. The man has been identified as Ramswaroop Munde, who is from Rajasthan and has a textile company located in Gujarat's popular commercial hub, Surat.

Viral video of Surat businessman who gave over 1 lakh Diwali bonus In a video, bundles of banknotes, ranging from 10 to 500 rupee denominations, were seen neatly arranged on a silver platter, making it look like a ceremony.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 Who gave employees a cash bonus of over ₹1 lakh for Diwali in Surat? ⌵ Textile businessman Ramswaroop Munde, originally from Rajasthan and based in Surat, reportedly gave the cash bonus to his employees. 2 How much Diwali bonus did Ramswaroop Munde give each employee? ⌵ The article reports that he gave each employee over ₹1 lakh in cash. The social media post also mentioned special gifts. 3 How many employees received the Diwali bonus from the Surat businessman? ⌵ Munde reportedly gave the bonus to 50 employees of his textile company. 4 Why did the Surat businessman give his employees cash for Diwali? ⌵ Munde said he considers his employees family and wanted them to celebrate Diwali with their families without worrying about financial problems. 5 How did employees react to the Diwali cash bonus? ⌵ Employees were seen becoming emotional, and one reportedly broke down as the businessman consoled her. The article says the claim is based on social media content and could not be independently verified by Live Mint.

Honouring the work and commitment of the employees, the man presented the cash to the employees through his wife.

How employees reacted Reacting to the gesture, the employees were seen emotional. One of them was also seen breaking down while the owner consoled her.

Sharing his thoughts behind the cash bonus, Munde said that he considers his employees as his family members. He said that he wants his employees to celebrate the auspicious occasion with their families without worrying about financial problems.

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Internet praises "Meet Ramswaroop Mund, a textile businessman in Surat originally from Rajasthan. This Diwali, he gifted ₹1 LAKH CASH to each of his 50 employees, along with special gifts. But the money isn’t the most heartwarming part. His philosophy is simple: Why should Diwali celebrations be limited to his own home? The families of those who work hard alongside him deserve to celebrate with equal happiness. He doesn’t treat his employees merely as workers; he considers them part of his family. Money can make you wealthy, but a heart like this makes you truly RICH," read the post.

Reacting to it, a user wrote in the comments section, "Corporates should have some shame. They give 100gm kaju badam." "The 'why should Diwali be limited to my home' part got me. and handing it over on puja thalis instead of envelopes, that's not a bonus, that's family," remarked another.