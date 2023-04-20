A sessions court in Gujarat’s Surat city on Thursday dismissed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s plea for a stay on his conviction in a criminal defamation case over his “ Modi surname " remark. He will now have to appeal in Gujarat High Court or Supreme Court against the Surat court's order.

The court of additional sessions judge R P Mogera rejected Gandhi's application for a stay on conviction which, if allowed, could have paved the way for his reinstatement as the Member of Parliament.

The former Congress chief was elected to the Lok Sabha from Wayanad in Kerala in 2019, but was disqualified a day after a metropolitan magistrate court in Surat on March 23 sentenced him to two years in jail in the case filed by BJP MLA Purnesh Modi under sections 499 and 500 (defamation) of the Indian Penal Code.

In his submission, Rahul Gandhi said that if the March 23 judgment of the trial court is not suspended and stayed, it will cause irreparable damage to his reputation. He said the excessive sentence is contrary to the law on the subject and unwarranted in the present case which has overriding political overtones.

The lower court had convicted Rahul Gandhi for criminal defamation over his remark, "How come all thieves have Modi as the common surname?" made during an election rally at Kolar in Karnataka on April 13, 2019.

“The accused is in the habit of making such defamatory and irresponsible statements which may either defame others or may hurt the feelings of others, in the name of freedom of speech and political criticism and dissent," Purnesh Modi stated in his affidavit.

Speaking to media persons, Congress leader Naishadh Desai said, “We are going to challenge the decision in Gujarat High Court tomorrow. We have full faith that the judiciary will uphold justice and save the democracy."

Jairam Ramesh said, “We will continue to avail all options still available to us under the law. Abhishek Manu Singhvi will brief the media on Rahul Gandhi's appeal at 4pm."

(With PTI inputs)