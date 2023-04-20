Surat court dismisses Rahul Gandhi's plea in Modi surname case, what lies ahead for him?2 min read . Updated: 20 Apr 2023, 12:20 PM IST
Rahul Gandhi was elected to the Lok Sabha from Wayanad in Kerala in 2019, but was disqualified a day after a metropolitan magistrate court in Surat on March 23 sentenced him to two years in jail in the case filed by BJP MLA Purnesh Modi.
A sessions court in Gujarat’s Surat city on Thursday dismissed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s plea for a stay on his conviction in a criminal defamation case over his “Modi surname" remark. He will now have to appeal in Gujarat High Court or Supreme Court against the Surat court's order.
