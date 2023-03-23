Surat court holds Rahul Gandhi guilty for 'why all thieves Modi' remark in 20192 min read . Updated: 23 Mar 2023, 11:14 AM IST
The case was filed against Rahul Gandhi for his alleged ‘how come all the thieves have Modi as the common surname?’ remarks on a complaint lodged by BJP MLA and former Gujarat minister Purnesh Modi
Surat District Court on Thursday hold Congress MP Rahul Gandhi guilty in the criminal defamation case filed against him over his alleged 'Modi surname' remark.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×