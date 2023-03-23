Surat court holds Rahul Gandhi guilty for 'why all thieves Modi' remark in 2019

The final arguments resumed in the case last month after the Gujarat High Court vacated its stay on proceedings imposed on plea by the complainant demanding Gandhi's personal appearance. The lawyer for the complainant argued that CDs and pen drive containing the materials on Gandhi's Kolar speech established the Congress MP indeed made the Modi surname remarks, and his utterances defamed the community. Gandhi's lawyer has argued the court proceedings were “flawed" from the beginning as the procedure laid down under section 202 of the CrPC (Code of Criminal Procedure) was not followed. The CrPC section deals with postponement of issue of process. The lawyer also argued that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and not MLA Purnesh Modi, should have been the complainant in the case because the PM was the main target of Gandhi's speech