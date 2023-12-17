Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the Surat Diamond Bourse in Gujarat on Sunday (17 December). Touted to be the world's largest and most modern centre for international diamond and jewellery business, the SDB has been shifted from Mumbai to Surat. Prime Minister Modi will also inaugurate the new terminal building of Surat Airport built at ₹353 crore on Sunday. Later, PM Modi will set off to Varanasi for a two-day visit where he will flag off the city's second Vande Bharat running between Varanasi and Delhi.
The Surat Diamond Bourse has been built on 35.54 acres of land at a cost of ₹3400 crore.
The building has the capacity to house 4,200 traders from 175 countries who will come to Surat to buy polished diamonds.
Around 1.5 lakh people will get employment from the trading facility, as diamond buyers from all corners of the world will get a global platform to trade at Surat.
The office building of Surat Diamond Bourse will be even larger than the Pentagon and is the country's largest customs clearance house.
PM Modi to inaugurate new terminal building of Surat Airport
The new integrated terminal building is equipped to handle 1,200 domestic passengers and 600 international passengers during peak hours and has provision for further increasing the peak hour capacity to 3,000 passengers with the annual handling capacity increasing to 55 lakh passengers.
'Lakhs of people lost jobs as diamond trading hub shifts to Surat', NCP chief says
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar said that since the diamond trade has shifted to Surat, lakhs of people have lost their jobs.
Earlier diamond trade used to take place in the Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai.
The Surat Diamond Bourse in Gujarat will be the world's largest and most modern centre for international diamond and jewellery businesses.
PM Modi shares photos of Surat Diamond Bourse
Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared four photos of the Surat Diamond Bourse that will include, ‘Customs Clearance House’, Jewellery Mall and facility of International Banking and Safe Vaults.
Surat Diamond Bourse inauguration today in Gujarat
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the world's largest corporate office hub, 'Surat Diamond Bourse' on Sunday.
