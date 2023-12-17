As per the official sources, it will be the world's largest and modern centre for international diamond and jewellery business. It will also be a global centre for trading both rough and polished diamonds as well as jewellery.

Speaking about the Surat Diamond Bourse, Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier said on 'X' the Surat Diamond Bourse has now overtaken the Pentagon, which has till date housed the world's largest office building for the last 80 years.

"Surat Diamond Bourse showcases the dynamism and growth of Surat's diamond industry. It is also a testament to India's entrepreneurial spirit. It will serve as a hub for trade, innovation and collaboration, further boosting our economy and creating employment opportunities," he posted.