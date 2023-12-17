comScore
Surat Diamond Bourse: PM Modi to inaugurate world's largest workspace, even bigger than Pentagon. 5 things to know

 Livemint , Written By Sanchari Ghosh

The Surat Diamond Bourse will be a global centre for trading rough and polished diamonds as well as jewellery.

The Surat Diamond Bourse will be a global centre for trading rough and polished diamonds as well as jewellery. (PIB)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the Surat Diamond Bourse in Gujarat on December 17, Sunday.

As per the official sources, it will be the world's largest and modern centre for international diamond and jewellery business. It will also be a global centre for trading both rough and polished diamonds as well as jewellery.

Speaking about the Surat Diamond Bourse, Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier said on 'X' the Surat Diamond Bourse has now overtaken the Pentagon, which has till date housed the world's largest office building for the last 80 years.

"Surat Diamond Bourse showcases the dynamism and growth of Surat's diamond industry. It is also a testament to India's entrepreneurial spirit. It will serve as a hub for trade, innovation and collaboration, further boosting our economy and creating employment opportunities," he posted.

Here is all you need to know about the world’s biggest workspace:

  • The bourse will comprise a state-of-the-art 'Customs Clearance House' for Import - Export, a jewellery mall for retail jewellery business and a facility for International Banking and Safe Vaults.
  • Built on 35.54 acres of land at a cost of 3400 crore, the Surat Diamond Bourse is set to become a global centre of rough and polished diamond trading.
  • The Diamond Bourse is the world's largest interconnected building, as it houses over 4,500 interconnected offices. The office building is even larger than the Pentagon and is the country's largest customs clearance house.
  • The building has the capacity to house 4,200 traders from 175 countries who will come to Surat to buy polished diamonds.
  • Around 1.5 lakh people will get employment from the trading facility, as diamond buyers from all corners of the world will get a global platform to trade at Surat.

(With agency inputs from ANI and PTI)

Published: 17 Dec 2023, 06:40 AM IST
