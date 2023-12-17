Surat Diamond Bourse: PM Modi to inaugurate world's largest workspace, even bigger than Pentagon. 5 things to know
The Surat Diamond Bourse will be a global centre for trading rough and polished diamonds as well as jewellery.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the Surat Diamond Bourse in Gujarat on December 17, Sunday.
Here is all you need to know about the world’s biggest workspace:
- The bourse will comprise a state-of-the-art 'Customs Clearance House' for Import - Export, a jewellery mall for retail jewellery business and a facility for International Banking and Safe Vaults.
- Built on 35.54 acres of land at a cost of ₹3400 crore, the Surat Diamond Bourse is set to become a global centre of rough and polished diamond trading.
- The Diamond Bourse is the world's largest interconnected building, as it houses over 4,500 interconnected offices. The office building is even larger than the Pentagon and is the country's largest customs clearance house.
- The building has the capacity to house 4,200 traders from 175 countries who will come to Surat to buy polished diamonds.
- Around 1.5 lakh people will get employment from the trading facility, as diamond buyers from all corners of the world will get a global platform to trade at Surat.
(With agency inputs from ANI and PTI)
