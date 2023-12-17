Hello User
Surat Diamond Bourse: Sharad Pawar says Maharashtra diamond trade will be heavily affected, 'lakhs will lose jobs'

Surat Diamond Bourse: Sharad Pawar says Maharashtra diamond trade will be heavily affected, ‘lakhs will lose jobs’

Livemint , Written By Sanchari Ghosh

Pawar claimed that since the diamond trade has shifted to Surat, lakhs of people have lost their jobs.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday heavily criticised the setting up of Surat Diamond Bourse noting that it might cause loss of employment for lakhs of people in Maharashtra.

"Those who are in power today do not have the power to think about the country. The Prime Minister will inaugurate the diamond business in Surat. Earlier, diamond trade used to take place in the Bandra Kurla Complex of Mumbai; now it has been shifted from here to Gujarat," Sharad Pawar said while speaking at his party's Swabhiman Sabha at Maharashtra's Raigad on Saturday.

"Lakhs of people got employment due to this market. Due to the diamond trade going to Surat, the local people will lose their jobs," Pawar said.

PM Modi to inaugurate the Surat Diamond Bourse today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the Surat Diamond Bourse in Gujarat on Sunday. As per the official sources, it will be the world's largest and most modern centre for international diamond and jewellery businesses.

It will be a global centre for trading both rough and polished diamonds as well as jewellery. The bourse will comprise a state-of-the-art 'Customs Clearance House' for Import - Export, a jewellery mall for retail jewellery businesses, a facility for international banking and safe vaults.

Speaking about the Surat Diamond Bourse, Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier said on 'X' the Surat Diamond Bourse has now overtaken the Pentagon, which has till date housed the world's largest office building for the last 80 years.

"Surat Diamond Bourse showcases the dynamism and growth of Surat's diamond industry. It is also a testament to India's entrepreneurial spirit. It will serve as a hub for trade, innovation and collaboration, further boosting our economy and creating employment opportunities," he posted.

(With agency inputs)

