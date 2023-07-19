The newly-opened Surat Diamond Bourse is being termed as the largest office building in the world as it surpassed US military headquarters Pentagon with its 7.1 million square feet of floor space. Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared the video of the building and is expected to inaugurate the construction marvel later this year.

“Surat Diamond Bourse showcases the dynamism and growth of Surat's diamond industry. It is also a testament to India’s entrepreneurial spirit. It will serve as a hub for trade, innovation and collaboration, further boosting our economy and creating employment opportunities," PM Modi said in a tweet.

Here's what you need to know about the Surat Diamond Bourse

1. As per CNN, Surat Diamond Bourse is a “one-stop destination" for over 65,000 diamond professionals which includes all kinds of people engaged in the diamond business like polishers, traders, and cutters.

2. The 15-floor building is built on 35 acres of land and features a succession of nine rectangular structures spilling out. The structures are interconnected via a central “spine."

3. Surat Diamond Bourse's project CEO Mahesh Gadhavi said that the building will save thousands of people from traveling who sometimes do daily up-down from Mumbai to Surat, the CNN report mentions.

4. In addition to hosting various amenities such as dining, retail, wellness, and conference facilities for employees, the elaborate project, which costs ₹32 billion ($388 million), incorporates a total of 131 elevators.

5. Gadhvi told CNN that surpassing the Pentagon as the largest office building in the world was not part of the plan. An Indian architecture firm Morphogenesis, after winning an international design competition, took charge of conceptualizing the building.

6. Moreover, the design of the Surat Diamond Bourse consumes 50% less energy than the permitted to earn a “platinum" rating from the Indian Green Building Council.