Surat International Airport's capacity to triple with new terminal inauguration today
Surat Airport's capacity will triple with the inauguration of its new terminal building, according to Sanjeev Kumar, Chairman of the Airports Authority of India
New Surat airport: In a significant development for Surat Airport, Sanjeev Kumar, Chairman of the Airports Authority of India (AAI), has announced that the airport's overall capacity will see a threefold increase with the inauguration of its new terminal building. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to unveil the terminal during his day-long visit to Surat on December 17.