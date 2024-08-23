Surat Metro construction mishap: Crane falls on building nearby. Details here | Watch video

A crane collapsed onto a building during metro construction in Surat on Thursday. No casualties reported. The unoccupied bungalow hit by the crane had already been sold.

Livemint
Updated23 Aug 2024, 06:32 AM IST
Surat Metro construction mishap: A video of the incident has surfaced online and is circulating widely on social media.
Surat Metro construction mishap: A video of the incident has surfaced online and is circulating widely on social media.(ANI)

Surat Metro construction mishap: On Thursday, a crane collapsed onto a nearby building during metro construction work in Surat. No casualties have been reported so far.

Divisional Fire Officer Hardik Patel explained that while the team was using the crane to lift an object, a part of the crane fell onto the building. "We received a report about the crane falling onto the nearby building. Fortunately, the bungalow that was hit is unoccupied and has already been sold," Patel said, as reported by news agency ANI.

A video of the incident has surfaced online and is circulating widely on social media. The footage shows the crane resting on the bungalow it fell upon.

 

Further details on the incident are expected as the investigation continues.

Bihar Bridge Collapse: Under-Construction Aguwani-Sultanganj Bridge Falls Again

According to PTI, a section of the under-construction Aguwani-Sultanganj bridge over the Ganga River in Bihar collapsed on August 17. This is the third time the bridge has collapsed. Part of the same bridge fell on June 5, 2023, and an earlier section collapsed during a thunderstorm on April 29, 2022.

Tejashwi Yadav commented, “This is the third time the bridge has collapsed. Initially, it was decided to demolish and rebuild it, but the court later ruled that the company should bear the reconstruction costs. Given this repeated failure, the reports from the committees formed after the first two collapses should be reviewed, and strict action must be taken against those responsible.”

 

Reports indicate that in the past four weeks, 15 bridges have collapsed across Bihar, including one on the Parman River in Amhara village, Forbesganj block, which was swept away by floodwaters.

The Supreme Court has directed the Bihar government to respond to a petition concerning the recent series of bridge collapses in the state. The deadline is July 28.

23 Aug 2024
