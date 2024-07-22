Surat rains: Heavy downpour, excessive water-logging disrupts normal life | Watch

Surat experiences heavy rainfall causing extensive waterlogging, with vehicles stranded on inundated roads. Other regions like Porbandar, Junagadh, and Devbhumi Dwarka districts also face significant waterlogging, leading to traffic congestion and closure of roads, causeways, and underpasses.

Updated22 Jul 2024, 04:42 PM IST
Surat Rains: Visuals emerged of vehicles wading through knee-deep water, while pedestrians struggled to travel amid heavy downpour.
Surat Rains: Visuals emerged of vehicles wading through knee-deep water, while pedestrians struggled to travel amid heavy downpour.

Surat Rains: Heavy rains in Surat have severely disrupted daily life, causing extensive waterlogging across the city on Monday. The downpour, which intensified on Sunday, has resulted in numerous vehicles being stranded on inundated roads, as seen in visual reports from affected areas.

Visuals emerged of vehicles wading through knee-deep water, while pedestrians struggled to travel amid heavy downpour.

Alongside Surat, other regions like Porbandar, Junagadh, and Devbhumi Dwarka districts have also faced significant waterlogging, leading to traffic congestion and the closure of several roads, causeways, and underpasses.

Speaking to ANI, a local priest highlighted the ongoing challenges for residents in Porbandar, where despite a cessation of rain for the past 18 hours, certain areas and even temples remain submerged.

As severe waterlogging hit Gujarat's Surat, the police made announcement asking local residents not to step out of their houses unless absolutely necessary. Children were seen attempting to swim on water logged roads.

 

The priest noted that the renowned Rokadiya Hanuman temple is still under a foot of water, yet devotees continue to visit, undeterred, bringing offerings of coconuts and flowers.

Railway operations in Porbandar have also been severely affected, with around 300 mm of rainfall inundating the tracks.

Bhavnagar Railway Division DRM Ravish confirmed the suspension of rail services due to the excessive water accumulation, emphasizing the unexpected nature of the downpour.

The situation remains precarious as local authorities and residents grapple with the aftermath of the heavy rains, striving to mitigate further disruptions and ensure safety amid the ongoing monsoon season.

According to MeT department, Surat is likely to experience heavy rainfall till 28 July, Sunday. The minimum temperature in Surat was recorded at 26°c (degrees celsius), and the maximum temperature is expected to go as high as 27°c (degrees celsius) on Monday, 22 July.

Indian Metrological Department (IMD) has warned that extremely heavy rainfall very likely over Gujarat, Konkan, Goa, Madhya Maharashtra during 22nd-24th and West Madhya Pradesh on 22 July.

Further, heavy rainfall very likely over East Madhya Pradesh during 22-24 July, over Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha, Coastal Karnataka on 22 July, over Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Gujarat State 25 and 26 July, over West Madhya Pradesh and Odisha on 23 and 24 July, IMD warned.

First Published:22 Jul 2024, 04:42 PM IST
