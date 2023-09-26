Surat: Residents flock to streets for lost diamonds after rumour, video goes viral1 min read 26 Sep 2023, 06:00 PM IST
The Varachha bazaar, a mini-market known for diamond trading in Surat, soon filled with people on the streets searching for the lost precious stones.
Rumours can make people do crazy stuff in India. The same happened in Surat's Varachha locality recently when locals started searching for diamonds on the streets after they heard about an unidentified businessman accidentally dropping a packet of diamonds worth crores.
Though one person found a diamond, said the report, adding, that it was later revealed to be an American diamond, which is commonly used in imitation jewellery.
Known as diamond city of India, Surat is home to half a million diamond workers and plays a pivotal role in supplying up to 90 percent of the world's cut and polished diamonds.
Confirming the incident, the Police Inspector at Varachha Police Station, Alpesh Gabani, said, as quoted by AT, "“Somebody dropped a bag of American diamonds on the street, following which the rumours started circulating. After this, people began looking for the diamonds on the street." He also added that the incident was unrelated to the difficulties the diamond market was experiencing.
