Rumours can make people do crazy stuff in India. The same happened in Surat's Varachha locality recently when locals started searching for diamonds on the streets after they heard about an unidentified businessman accidentally dropping a packet of diamonds worth crores. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Varachha bazaar, a mini-market known for diamond trading, soon filled with people on the streets searching for the lost precious stones, reported Ahmedabad Mirror report.

The videos and images of the incident have gone viral on social media. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the message, that people received, apart from the unidentified businessman accidentally dropping a packet of diamonds worth crores, it was written the diamonds somehow slipped and ended up on the road.

Following this, it was a scene to watch as several people gathered in the Varachha bazaar looking for lost diamonds. Few of them even went to the extent of collecting dust from the road in a quest to locate these valuable stones. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Though one person found a diamond, said the report, adding, that it was later revealed to be an American diamond, which is commonly used in imitation jewellery.

Known as diamond city of India, Surat is home to half a million diamond workers and plays a pivotal role in supplying up to 90 percent of the world's cut and polished diamonds. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Confirming the incident, the Police Inspector at Varachha Police Station, Alpesh Gabani, said, as quoted by AT, "“Somebody dropped a bag of American diamonds on the street, following which the rumours started circulating. After this, people began looking for the diamonds on the street." He also added that the incident was unrelated to the difficulties the diamond market was experiencing.

