New Delhi: In a boost to the sea tourism in Gujarat, Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya virtually flagged off cruise services from Hazira Port of Surat to Diu on Wednesday via video conferencing.

Mandaviya said that the development of cruise tourism is the prime focus of Prime Minister Narendra Modi government.

"I feel very happy to announce that before 2014, there were 139 cruise calls at the Indian Ports but today we have 450 cruise calls in the country despite the COVID-19 pandemic. There has been a steady growth in the number of tourists travelling by Cruise Services since 2014. The number before 2014 was one lakh and the number of tourists in 2019-20 was 4.5 lakhs", added Mandaviya.

Cruise service between Surat and Diu

One side voyage time of the cruise service is approximately 13 to 14 hours.

The cruise has a capacity of 300 passengers and has 16 cabins.

This cruise will sail two round trips in a week.

The cruise has Gaming Lounge, VIP Lounge, Entertainment on Deck and other modern amenities.

One side journey will cost ₹ 900 taxes(per head).

The Minister reiterated that the Indian coastline has a huge potential for the cruise tourism industry and 6 International cruise terminals are being planned on both the west coast (Mumbai, Goa, Kochi) and east coast (Visakhapatnam, Kolkata, Chennai) of India.

He expressed optimism about the development of ferry, RoRo and ROPAX services between South Gujarat and the Saurashtra region of Gujarat and said that water transportation is the new future of transportation with state-of-the-art ferry terminals and modern facilities in the cruise services.

"In November 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated 'Hazira-Ghogha' RoPAX service and within four months, One lakh passengers and thousands of vehicles utilised the ferry service to save journey time and the cost to travel from Hazira (Surat) to Ghogha (Bhavanagar). The success of the ferry service has opened the gates for many more routes of water transportation in Gujarat and all over India," said Mandaviya.

