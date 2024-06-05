Suresh Gopi: All about BJP's breakthrough leader in Kerala
BJP increases vote share by 3% in Kerala's 2024 elections as Suresh Gopi, a renowned actor turned politician, wins Thrissur constituency with a substantial lead over his closest competitor.
The RSS-BJP's efforts in Kerala yielded positive results. On Tuesday, the party achieved its first-ever win in the Lok Sabha elections in the state. Suresh Gopi, a well-known actor who transitioned into politics, won the Thrissur constituency along the Kerala coast.