Suresh Gopi: All about BJP's breakthrough leader in Kerala

BJP increases vote share by 3% in Kerala's 2024 elections as Suresh Gopi, a renowned actor turned politician, wins Thrissur constituency with a substantial lead over his closest competitor.

The RSS-BJP's efforts in Kerala yielded positive results. On Tuesday, the party achieved its first-ever win in the Lok Sabha elections in the state. Suresh Gopi, a well-known actor who transitioned into politics, won the Thrissur constituency along the Kerala coast.

This is a significant milestone, marking the BJP's first entry into parliamentary representation in Kerala. The party increased its vote share by approximately 3%, rising from 15% in 2019 to 17% in the 2024 elections.

Gopi's triumph in Thrissur was achieved with a substantial margin of 74,686 votes over his nearest competitor, advocate VS Sunil Kumar from the Communist Party of India (CPI).

In the last two years, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and BJP have been ramping up their outreach initiatives among Kerala's Christian communities. Their goal is to broaden their influence and solidify their organisational foundation in the state.

Beginning with the Sneha Yatra (a door-to-door campaign) in the predominantly non-Hindu areas of Kerala, and holding numerous meetings with specific Christian groups, particularly the Syro-Malabar communities, combined with PM Narendra Modi's strong focus on Kerala, the efforts have borne fruit for the party.

Who is Suresh Gopi? 1) Born in June 1958 in Kerala's Alappuzha, Suresh Gopi holds a Bachelor of Science in Zoology and a Master of Arts in English Literature. He is an actor and playback singer, primarily known for his work in Malayalam cinema, though he has also appeared in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi films. Additionally, he is a philanthropist and social worker.

2) In 1998, he received the National Film Award for Best Actor and the Kerala State Film Award for Best Actor for his performance in Kaliyattam. Before taking a break from acting, his final film was My God (2015). After a five-year hiatus, he returned to Malayalam cinema with a significant role in Varane Avashyamund in 2020.

3) After acting in numerous movies, Suresh Gopi succeeded with the lead role in Shaji Kailas's Thalastaanam (1992). With over 250 films to his credit, he cemented his status as a reliable star in Malayalam cinema with Ekalavyan (1993). Among his notable films are Manichitrathazhu and Commissioner. One of his most popular and acclaimed roles, Anakkattil Chackochi, was showcased in Lelam in 1997.

4) In October 2016, Suresh Gopi formally joined the BJP. He ran as the BJP candidate from the Thrissur constituency in the 2019 general election in Kerala but was defeated by TN Prathapan of the Indian National Congress (INC). In March 2024, he was again announced as the BJP candidate for the Thrissur constituency in Kerala's Lok Sabha elections.

5) Suresh Gopi took his oath as a Member of Parliament (MP) in the Rajya Sabha on 29 April 2016. He was nominated by the President of India under the category of eminent citizens, as specified in Article 80 of the Constitution of India. Gopi served as a member of the Rajya Sabha, the upper house of the Indian Parliament, from 2016 to 2022.

