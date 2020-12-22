Subscribe
Home >News >India >Suresh Raina, Guru Randhawa, Sussanne Khan arrested in Mumbai
Jammu: Cricketer Suresh Raina addresses a press conference in Jammu, Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020. (PTI Photo) (PTI24-11-2020_000046B)

Suresh Raina, Guru Randhawa, Sussanne Khan arrested in Mumbai

1 min read . 05:04 PM IST Staff Writer

  • The accused were booked for violating Covid norms
  • The police action came after the Maharashtra government on Monday declared a night curfew in municipal corporation areas

Cricketer Suresh Raina, singer Guru Randhawa, interior designer Sussanne Khan along with a couple of other celebrities were booked during a raid at Dragon Fly club near Mumbai airport.

Cricketer Suresh Raina, singer Guru Randhawa, interior designer Sussanne Khan along with a couple of other celebrities were booked during a raid at Dragon Fly club near Mumbai airport.

The accused were booked for violating Covid norms. The police action came after the Maharashtra government on Monday declared a night curfew in municipal corporation areas.

Mumbai Police said 34 people including cricketer Suresh Raina and others were booked under Section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (whoever unlawfully or negligently does any act which is, and which he knows or has reason to believe to be, likely to spread the infection of any disease dangerous to life), 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of IPC and provisions of NMDA.

The Mumbai Police raided the club situated in hotel JW Marriot in Andheri in the early hours of December 22 around 2.30 am. It was found that the club had been flouting COVID-19 restrictions.

Ahead of the New Year week, the Maharashtra government has already announced a series of restriction on public activity from December 22 to January 5.

