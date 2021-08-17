Surge in commodity prices aiding GST collections

NEW DELHI : A surge in commodity prices is aiding the exchequer by boosting government’s revenue receipts from GST, the tax on consumption, according to experts.

Industry representatives said rising commodity prices, especially of metals over the last one year, which spiked the input costs in many industries is one of the factors keeping GST collections buoyant as rising costs get passed on to the final product. Official data showed that wholesale price index (WPI) based inflation has been in double digits for the three months upto July for manufactured goods. In the case of metals, it has been around 29% in each of the months from May to July.

Being a transaction based tax, GST is directly linked with the prices of commodities, said Abhishek Jain, tax partner at EY. “With increase in product prices, the GST burden on final consumers would also be on the higher amount. While it may increase the government revenue from GST, final consumers would be burdened with the impact of both higher retail prices as well as GST on a higher base," explained Jain.

Rising input cost is one concern businesses are grappling with as they try to steer their way out of the pandemics impact on the economy.

“Pent-up demand and commodity prices have resulted in a record increase in GST collections in recent months. This indicates that covid-related concerns have subsided, and consumption demand is increasing," said Sanjay Aggarwal, president of industry chamber PHDCCI.

The average prices of the five key commodities such as copper, steel, aluminium, nickel and petroleum have surged more than 100% year on year from July 2020 to July 2021, which is adversely impacting the industry particularly the micro, small and medium enterprises, explained Aggarwal. The build-up of WPI-based Inflation in manufactured products is a major worry at this juncture, he said.

