Surge in commodity prices aiding GST collections

Industry representatives said rising commodity prices, especially of metals over the last one year, which spiked the input costs in many industries is one of the factors keeping GST collections buoyant as rising costs get passed on to the final product. Official data showed that wholesale price index (WPI) based inflation has been in double digits for the three months upto July for manufactured goods. In the case of metals, it has been around 29% in each of the months from May to July.

