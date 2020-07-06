Subscribe
Home >News >India >Surge in Covid-19 cases in Agra: Taj Mahal, other monuments to not reopen
Taj Mahal to remain closed until further orders as it falls in 'buffer zone' areas.

Surge in Covid-19 cases in Agra: Taj Mahal, other monuments to not reopen

1 min read . 05:25 AM IST ANI

  • Historical monuments like Taj Mahal, Agra Fort, Akbar tomb and others to remain closed as they fall in 'buffer zone' areas, according to District Magistrate of Agra
  • The District Magistrate said that there is a threat of coronavirus spread as tourists will come to these places if they are opened

Agra: In the view of current COVID-19 situation in Agra, historical monuments like Taj Mahal, Agra Fort, Akbar tomb and others to remain closed until further orders as they fall in 'buffer zone' areas, according to District Magistrate of Agra, Prabhu N Singh.

The District Magistrate said that 55 new cases reported in past four days and there are 71 containment zones. He added that there is a threat of coronavirus spread as tourists will come to these places if they are opened.

Earlier, Union Minister of Tourism and Culture Prahlad Singh Patel announced that all monuments can be reopened with complete precautions from July 6 onwards, amid relaxations in the COVID-19 lockdown.

All Archaeological Survey of India (ASI)-protected monuments were closed for around three months due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

