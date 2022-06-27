Surge in COVID-19 cases: Severity, hospitalisation being monitored, says NCDC3 min read . Updated: 27 Jun 2022, 08:17 PM IST
The Union Health Ministry has issued instructions to look at how a specific variety of COVID-19 is acting in India.
The Union Health Ministry has issued instructions to look at how a specific variety of COVID-19 is acting in India.
Listen to this article
While COVID-19 cases are increasing nationwide, Dr. Sujeet Singh, Director of the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), said on June 27 that the severity and hospitalisation rates were being watched because no new variant has been identified. According to Dr. Singh, no new variety has as of yet been reported.