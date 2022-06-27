While COVID-19 cases are increasing nationwide, Dr. Sujeet Singh, Director of the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), said on June 27 that the severity and hospitalisation rates were being watched because no new variant has been identified. According to Dr. Singh, no new variety has as of yet been reported.

"We are looking into the type of variant that whether we are getting particular cases of some variant like US, UK and other countries are reporting. We are also monitoring hospitalisation and severity of cases to analyse whether it's due to some other variant or not," Dr Sujeet Singh told ANI.

"We are monitoring the cases, We haven't found any specific new variant apart from Omicron or its sublineages and recombinant variants have been reported," he added.

Dr. Singh further emphasised that 396 sentinel locations across the nation are sending samples for genome sequencing as part of a sentinel surveillance system.

"Omicron BA.2 and its sublineages have replaced all the variants like delta and others, but sublineages are also different in transmission and severity," said Singh.

According to Dr. Singh, the Union Health Ministry has issued instructions to look at how a specific variety is acting in India, which cities are afflicted, and whether it's signalling any severity.

"We have discussed the behaviour of particular variant in US, UK, India or South Africa, Union Health Minister has also given specific instructions to look into the cases which are hospitalised. What type of variants are being encountered in those cases which are in the hospitals," he added.

He added that surveillance had begun in accordance with the directives, with a particular emphasis on the areas where the highest number of cases have been reported. This was done to determine which specific variant is to blame for the rise in COVID-19 cases and what kinds of variants have been encountered in hospitalisation cases.

Busting the difference between infection and disease, he said, "Infection and disease are two different things, you may be infected but you may not get a symptomatic disease. So, if infected persons and asymptomatic persons are more and variant is not causing a severe disease then we may not have much concern. "

"I will not say that it's a sharp rise, we have been seeing a gradual rise for two months if we talk about day one and day 60th then definitely there is an alarming rise but yes we have to understand the epidemiology spread and severity,"he further added.

Elaborating on the spike in COVID-19 cases in particular areas of some states, he said: "If we look at Maharashtra it's not the whole Maharashtra that is reporting surge in COVID-19 cases, we have to see epidemiologically where the transmission is reporting maximum, So Mumbai circles, Pune, Palghar, and Thane are the places which are reporting continuous rise in cases. Similarly in Kerala also, although positivity is very high, there are other dimensions."

"The surge in cases is dependent on three important parameters. First is the susceptible pool of the population, you can see that what is the immunity status, which we are having in the community. Gradually as immunity goes down you get an increased susceptible pool of population. Virus-like omicron has an increased tendency to break through your immunisation. As susceptible pool increases, so do cases," he concluded.

