Industrial, logistics leasing jumps 35% across 8 cities in Jan-Jun: Report3 min read 08 Aug 2023, 01:50 PM IST
The report suggests that festival season sales are likely to contribute to sustained leasing activity during July-December.
New Delhi: Leasing activity in India’s industrial & logistics sector surged to 19.1 million sq. ft. across eight major cities during the first half of 2023 (Jan-Jun), marking a substantial 35% year-on-year increase, according to a report by CBRE South Asia Pvt. Ltd.
