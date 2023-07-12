Central Railways AC local trains generate ₹23.36 crore in revenue in Q1

Central Railways AC local trains generate ₹23.36 crore in revenue in Q11 min read 12 Jul 2023, 07:03 PM IST
Central Railways currently operates 56 AC services with 4 rakes on its suburban section. The AC local trains have gained immense popularity due to their safe and comfortable travel experience. The fares were reduced a year ago, making the AC local trains an affordable option for passengers.
New Delhi: The Central Railways AC local train service has witnessed a significant surge in passenger numbers, carrying a total of 49.47 lakh commuters between April 2023 and June 2023, the ministry of railways said in a statement. During this period, the service recorded a revenue of Rs. 23.36 crore, it added.
