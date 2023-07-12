Central Railways AC local trains generate 23.36 crore in revenue in Q1

Central Railways currently operates 56 AC services with 4 rakes on its suburban section. The AC local trains have gained immense popularity due to their safe and comfortable travel experience. The fares were reduced a year ago, making the AC local trains an affordable option for passengers.
New Delhi: The Central Railways AC local train service has witnessed a significant surge in passenger numbers, carrying a total of 49.47 lakh commuters between April 2023 and June 2023, the ministry of railways said in a statement. During this period, the service recorded a revenue of Rs. 23.36 crore, it added.
In a bid to cater to the needs of commuters, the Railways has introduced a provision allowing first-class quarterly, half-yearly, and yearly season ticket holders to travel in AC EMU trains by paying the fare difference between their existing first-class tickets and the AC quarterly, half-yearly, and yearly season tickets. This initiative enables passengers to enjoy the benefits of AC travel for the entire duration of their season tickets, regardless of the remaining validity.
Central Railway ferries around 40 lakh passengers in a year on its suburban network, which spans from CSMT to Kasara and Khopoli (main line), CSMT to Panvel and Goregaon (harbour line), Vashi to Thane and Panvel (trans-harbour line) and the newly commissioned Bamandongri-Belapur/ Seawood line.
