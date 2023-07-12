Central Railways AC local trains generate 23.36 crore in revenue in Q1

In a bid to cater to the needs of commuters, the Railways has introduced a provision allowing first-class quarterly, half-yearly, and yearly season ticket holders to travel in AC EMU trains by paying the fare difference between their existing first-class tickets and the AC quarterly, half-yearly, and yearly season tickets. This initiative enables passengers to enjoy the benefits of AC travel for the entire duration of their season tickets, regardless of the remaining validity.

