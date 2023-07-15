Puree, paste demand up

However, companies selling more speciality products such as pasta and pizza sauces are feeling the impact of a tomato shortage as well as price hikes. With the unavailability of quality tomatoes, it is becoming hard to supply speciality sauces, said the person cited above. “We have gone slow on the production of such sauces because procuring quality tomatoes is also a challenge currently. The incessant rainfall has impacted crops. We expect this situation to last for the next 3-4 weeks, during which we will take a hit on our margins as we procure tomatoes at very high rates from the market," he added.