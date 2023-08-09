Surge in travel helping India’s luggage industry, says Crisil1 min read 09 Aug 2023, 05:00 PM IST
Rising penetration of hard luggage made by the organised sector, and continuing momentum in tourism and corporate travel will help companies report strong sales.
New Delhi: A surge in domestic and international travel is helping boost sales for India’s luggage makers, a sector that is set to report 15% jump in revenues in fiscal 2024, ratings agency Crisil said in a note released Wednesday.
