An inspirational video of the boy, who runs 10 km every night after his duty at McDonald's in Noida so that he becomes fit enough to join the Indian army one day, has gone viral
A 19-year-old boy from Noida, Pradeep Mehra, has become an overnight sensation an inspirational video of him demonstrating sheer grit and determination went viral.
On Sunday, filmmaker Vinod Kapri took to Twitter and shared a post that has won millions of hearts.
The post includes a video of Pradeep, who runs 10 km every night after his duty at McDonald's in Noida so that he becomes fit enough to join the Indian army one day.
The video shows Vinod Kapri, who's driving a car, interacting with the boy who is sprinting on a road in Noida late at night. The filmmaker, presumably out of curiosity, slows down his car and initiates a conversation with him.
Despite Vinod Kapri offering him a lift to his home several times, he refused, saying he prefers to run home because he doesn't get the time to do it otherwise during the day.
During the conversation, Pradeep revealed that his mother is currently hospitalised, and he lives with his brother in Noida's Barola village.
Further, Pradeep, who originally hails from Uttarakhand's Almora town, said that he will cook his dinner once he reaches home since his brother works the night shifts.
Nothing can stop you from achieving your goals if you have the dedication and patience – that's what this boy has been conveying to many.
"Last night at 12 o'clock on the road of Noida, I saw this boy running very fast with a bag on his shoulder. I thought he is in some trouble, lift should be given. Repeatedly offered lift but it declined... You will fall in love with this child if you listen to the reason," Vinod Kapri captioned the video.
Pradeep's video has been making waves ever since the filmmaker shared it online. From celebrities to small children, everyone's in awe.
Heaping praises on Pradeep, former cricketer Harbhajan Singh tweeted: "Champions are made like this .. whether on the sports field or anything they do in life .. He will be a winner..thank you Vinod for sharing this .. yes PURE GOLD (sic)."
"This will make your Monday morning! What A Guy," former cricketer Kevin Pietersen commented.
Calling Pradeep a "real inspiration", a netizen tweeted, "You are solid Gold Pradeep Mehra - a truly worthy future warrior."
Later, Lt. Gen. Satish Dua (Retd.) retweeted the video and offered to help Pradeep get into army.
“His Josh is commendable, and to help him pass the recruitment tests on his merit, I've interacted with Colonel of KUMAON Regiment, Lt Gen Rana Kalita, the Eastern Army Commander. He is doing the needful to train the boy for recruitment into his Regiment. Jai Hind (sic)" the Retired General wrote on Twitter.
