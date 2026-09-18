Surendra Koli, acquitted in Nithari serial killing case, dies by suicide, say police

Surendra Koli, who was acquitted of all charges by the Supreme Court in 2025 in connection with the 2006 Nithari serial killings, died by suicide in the Bhupatwala area, Haridwar Police said on Friday.

Koli hanged himself, Jansatta reported. For the past few months, Surendra Koli had been selling tea in Haridwar, the report added.

Surendra Koli's body was reportedly found hanging in a tea shop. Locals immediately informed police as soon as they learned of the incident.

Police took the body into custody and sent it for a post-mortem.

Police later revealed that the deceased had been identified as Surendra Koli, an accused in the Nithari case. He was acquitted by the Supreme Court in 2025.

According to the report, Surendra Koli had been living in a slum in the Bhupatwala area of ​​Haridwar for some time. He earned his living by running a tea stall nearby.

Surendra Koli's link with Nithari murder case Koli worked as a domestic help at the Noida house of businessman Moninder Singh Pandher.

The Nithari case came to light in 2006 when skeletal remains, skulls and bones were discovered from the backyard and drains near a bungalow (D-5) belonging to Pandher in Sector 31, Noida.

On December 29, 2006, skeletons of eight children were found in a drain behind the house of the accused, Moninder Singh Pandher, in Nithari village, Noida.

The gruesome findings, unearthing the disappearance and killings of several children and women, had triggered nationwide outrage and terrorised the local community.

Pandher, a co-accused in the case, was also in jail for years but was released on October 20, 2023, following his acquittal in the case by the Allahabad High Court.

Koli, who was 30 years old when arrested in 2006, was awarded multiple death sentences in various cases over the years.

Chilling details On February 13, 2009, Koli and Pandher were convicted and sentenced to death by a special CBI court for rape and murder. Police arrested Surendra Koli and Moninder Singh Pandher in this case.

Both the accused Moninder Singh Pandher and Surendra Koli were given the death sentence , as the case was classified as "rarest of rare".

Surendra Koli was an accused in the Nithari rape and murder case in Noida and was sentenced by the Allahabad High Court. He remained in jail for nearly 19 years in this case, Jansatta reported.

Gautam Buddha Nagar police conducted the initial investigation, and the case was later handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). However, the police and the forensic team failed to gather evidence.

Surendra Koli was convicted by a special CBI court for the rape and murder of a 15-year-old girl in Nithari village. The court sentenced him to death.

In 2012, the Special Judge for CBI cases, Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh), convicted Surender Koli “in a case relating to kidnapping, rape & murder of a minor girl and awarded him death sentence…life imprisonment… 10 years rigorous imprisonment U/s 376 r/w 511 of IPC and seven years Rigorous Imprisonment U/s 201 of IPC."

In four other cases investigated by CBI, the said accused Surender Kohli was tried and sentenced to death in similar offences.

Pandher and Koli filed a mercy petition after they were sentenced to death. In 2014, then President of India late Pranab Mukherjee rejected their mercy petitions. Later, the Supreme Court commuted Koli’s death sentence to life imprisonment.

In January 2015, the death sentence of Surender Koli was commuted to life imprisonment by the Allahabad High Court on the grounds of “inordinate delay” in deciding his mercy petition. A division bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice P K S Baghel made the judgment.

In 2017, a CBI special court in Ghaziabad awarded a death sentence to Moninder Singh Pandher and Surendra Koli in connection with one of the murder cases. The sentence was passed by the court in the case of rape and murder of a 25-year-old help.

In 2022, Surendra Koli was awarded the death penalty by a special CBI court in Ghaziabad. The court announced the death sentence in connection with murder charges against the accused.

While Koli was held guilty of murder, rape, conspiracy and destroying proof of crime, Pandher was accused of immoral trafficking.

Koli was handed death sentences in more than 10 cases earlier. Pandher too was sentenced to death in three cases.

On October 17, 2023, the Allahabad High Court acquitted Koli on 12 counts of the Nithari case, citing a lack of evidence. Surendra Koli filed a curative petition in the life imprisonment case.

Koli's ‘andar ka shaitan’ revelations during Narco test Koli felt that his urge to murder was because of his employer Pandher. Koli felt Pandher was responsible for his sudden urge to kill, cut and eat, “maarna, kaatna, khaana".

“Meri bhi icchha hoti thi, mere andar ka shaitan jag uthta tha (even I felt the urge, the demon in me used to wake up).” Koli is believed to have said this during the tests, as reported by the Indian Express.