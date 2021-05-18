NEW DELHI: Tamil star Suriya’s film Soorarai Pottru that released on Amazon Prime Video in November, is now the third highest rated film on IMDb, at 9.1 after Hollywood classics like The Shawshank Redemption (9.3) and The Godfather (9.2).

The drama directed by Sudha Kongara and produced by Suriya and Guneet Monga, under their respective banners 2D Entertainment and Sikhya Entertainment, stars Paresh Rawal, and Aparna Balamurali with Urvashi, Mohan Babu, and Karunas alongside Suriya. It is said to have been partly inspired by events from the life of Air Deccan founder G. R. Gopinath.

IMDb is an online database of information related to films, TV programmes, home videos, video games and streaming content online.

The theatrical release of Soorarai Pottru was first pushed due to post-production delays and the covid-19 pandemic. Suriya had also assured fans that the film would be released in theatres first, a statement that came weeks after the release of his production Ponmagal Vandhal starring wife Jyothika on Amazon Prime Video, an act that had invoked the wrath of the Tamil Nadu Theatre and Multiplex Owners Association with its general secretary initially saying that films starring Suriya would not be released in theatres if the move was not shelved.

Eventually, the drama released digitally through Amazon Prime Video on 12 November 2020, coinciding with Diwali eve, along with dubbed versions in Kannada and Malayalam under the same title and in Telugu as Aakasam Nee Haddu Raa. A Hindi dubbed version titled Udaan was released on 4 April 2021.

Having received positive reviews from critics, Soorarai Pottru was selected as one among ten Indian films to be screened under the best foreign film category at the 78th Golden Globe Awards. It was made available for screening at the 93rd Academy Awards, but was not nominated.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.