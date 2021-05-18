Suriya’s ‘Soorarai Pottru’ now third highest rated film on IMDb

The theatrical release of Soorarai Pottru was first pushed due to post-production delays and the covid-19 pandemic. Suriya had also assured fans that the film would be released in theatres first, a statement that came weeks after the release of his production Ponmagal Vandhal starring wife Jyothika on Amazon Prime Video, an act that had invoked the wrath of the Tamil Nadu Theatre and Multiplex Owners Association with its general secretary initially saying that films starring Suriya would not be released in theatres if the move was not shelved.

