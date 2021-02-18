Amid Covid-19 surge in the state, Mumbai's civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) tightened Covid-related guidelines in the city.

According to the latest revised release, BMC stated that people in home quarantine to be stamped on the back of the hands. It also said that it will appoint 300 marshals to monitor those travelling without masks in trains. Besides, additional marshals will be hired to keep an eye on violators in Mumbai.

The civil body also issued an order that if 5 or more Covid patients are found in a building, it will be sealed.

Wedding halls, clubs, and restaurants etc will be raided to check if they are floating rules.

Now, people returning from Brazil will also have to undergo mandatory institutional quarantine. Tests will be increased in areas where more patients are found, BMC commissioner IS Chahal said.

However, BMC chief clarified that these restrictions were not new at all. "We have made the existing SOPs stringent," he said.

Of late, Maharashtra has been witnessing a steady rise in COVID-19 cases.

The state reported 4,787 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the highest one-day count in more than two months.

Further, Mumbai on Wednesday recorded 721 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day spike since January 7.

With this, the city's COVID-19 tally mounted to 3,15,751. The death toll in the city climbed to 11,426 with three new fatalities.

For the last two days, the daily cases had remained below the 500-mark. More than 500 fresh cases were recorded for five straight days since February 10.

Mumbai had recorded 461 new cases on Monday and 493 on Tuesday.

In view of the recent spurt in cases, Chief Minister Thackeray on Tuesday warned that if COVID-19 norms are not followed, people should be prepared for a fresh round of strict lockdown.

The government last month extended the coronavirus- induced lockdown in the state till February 28, even as a lot of restrictions have been eased in the last few months.

The government's guidelines to operationalise 'Mission Begin Again' for easing of restrictions and phase-wise opening will remain in force till February 28, it had said.

Earlier in the day, a weekend lockdown was announced in Amravati district of the same Vidarbha region from 8 pm on Saturday to 7 am on Monday.

Along with that, concerned by growing number of coronavirus cases, the administration in eastern Maharashtra's Yavatmal district ordered a ten-day lockdown from Thursday night.

