Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Thursday urged people of all communities, particularly the youth, to surrender illegal arms to restore peace in society.

The development came a week after President's rule was imposed in strife-torn Manipur, days after Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned from his post.

Urging all communities in the Valley and Hills to voluntarily come forward and surrender looted and illegally held weapons, Ajay Bhalla said that returning these weapons would be a powerful gesture towards ensuring peace.

He also assured that no punitive action would be initiated if such weapons were returned within the stipulated time. “Thereafter, strict action will be taken for possession of such weapons,” said the Governor.

On February 9, Biren Singh, who was heading the BJP government in Manipur, resigned as chief minister after nearly 21 months of ethnic violence.

More than 250 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups in Manipur since May last year.

Here's what Governor Ajay Bhalla said “The people of Manipur, both in the Valley and Hills, have suffered immense hardship for the last over twenty months due to a series of unfortunate incidents affecting peace and communal harmony.

In the greater interest of restoring normalcy so that people can return to their normal day-to-day activities, all communities in the State must come forward to ensure the cessation of hostilities and the maintenance of peace and order in society.

It is in this regard that I sincerely request the people of all communities, particularly the youths in the Valley and Hills, to voluntarily come forward and surrender looted and illegally held weapons & ammunition to the nearest Police Station / Outpost / Security Forces Camp within next seven days, with effect from today.

Your single act of returning these weapons can be a powerful gesture towards ensuring peace. I want to assure you that no punitive action will be initiated if such weapons are returned within the stipulated time. Thereafter, strict action will be taken for possession of such weapons.