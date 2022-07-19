The number of Indians renouncing their citizenship almost doubled in 2021. According to data issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on July 19, the number of Indians who renounced their citizenship increased significantly in 2021, rising from 85,256 in 2020 to 1,63,370. In 2019, 1,44,017 Indians gave up their citizenship.

According to government statistics, the United States (US) continues to be the top destination for immigrants looking to settle down, with the number of Indians who were granted citizenship rising from 30,828 in 2020 to 78,284 in 2021.

With 23,533 Indians switching to Australian citizenship in the past year, Australia has become the second-most popular destination. Up to 13,518 Indians exchanged their citizenship for one in Australia in 2020.

With a total of 21,597 Indians opting to become citizens of Canada and giving up their native citizenship in 2021, Canada, which receives a significant influx of Indians each year for employment and education, fell to third place.

In a speech to the Parliament in December 2021, Rai stated that up until September 30, 2021, over 8.5 lakh Indian people will have given up their citizenship.

Check the top 10 countries where Indians renounced their citizenship in 2021:

United States (78,284 in 2021 from 30,828 in 2020)

Australia (23,533 in 2021 from 13,518 in 2020)

Canada (21,597 in 2021 from 17,093 in 2020)

United Kingdom (14,637 in 2021 from 6,489 in 2020)

Italy (5,986 in 2021 from 2,312 in 2020)

New Zealand (2,643 in 2021 from 2,116 in 2020)

Singapore (2,516 in 2021 from 2,289 in 2020)

Germany (2,381 in 2021 from 2,152 in 2020)

The Netherlands (2,187 in 2021 from 1,213 in 2020)

Sweden (1,841 in 2021 from 1,046 in 2020)