The number of Indians renouncing their citizenship almost doubled in 2021. According to data issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on July 19, the number of Indians who renounced their citizenship increased significantly in 2021, rising from 85,256 in 2020 to 1,63,370. In 2019, 1,44,017 Indians gave up their citizenship.

