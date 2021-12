Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya moved both the Bills together in the parliament. “Most of the recommendations of the Select Committee have been incorporated in the surrogacy bill. Both the bills seek to curb unethical practices pertaining to issues ranging from sex selection to exploitation of surrogate mothers at the hands of prospective parents and agencies. The provisions include both monetary penalty as well as jail terms for violations," said Mandaviya adding that these bills are aimed to give respect to women facing problems in giving birth.