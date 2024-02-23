Surrogacy rules changed in India: Couples, single women to benefit but conditions apply
The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare amended the earlier rules that stated that couples undergoing surrogacy must have both gametes from the intending couple. Here's what the new rules say.
The Centre has now allowed married couples to use an egg or sperm of a donor in case one of the partners is suffering from a medical condition. As per the amended Surrogacy (Regulation) Rules, 2022 the District Medical Board has to certify that either the husband or wife is suffering from a medical condition, necessitating the use of donor gamete.