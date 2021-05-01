NEW DELHI: As the national capital battles its worst covid-19 wave yet, about 75% of residents surveyed by LocalCircles said they favour at least a week's extension to the current lockdown, while 60% wanted it extended by another two weeks.

The capital is under a lockdown till 3 May, with non-essential stores and markets shut. Most of those surveyed were in favour of allowing home-delivery of all goods in case of an extension of the mobility curbs.

Delhi's case positivity rate has remained above 30% over the last few days. On Friday, a total of 27,047 fresh cases were reported in the city while fatalities stood at 375. Calls for medical supplies, oxygen cylinders and hospital beds have taken over conversations almost across all social media platforms.

The survey, conducted by LocalCircles, sought views on a complete lockdown in the city after 3 May. It received more than 32,000 responses from residents across all 11 districts of Delhi.

“The findings of the poll indicate that 75% of residents of Delhi are in favour of extending lockdown or curfew by at least one week as the city faces its biggest health emergency crisis, while 60% are in favour of at least a two-week lockdown extension. The majority of Delhi residents are in favour of extending the current lockdown further after May 3 at least by 1-2 weeks," it said.

LocalCircles indicated that it could take at least two weeks for Delhi’s cases to see a decline. This means that Delhi may have to be in the lockdown all of May and may be even June.

LocalCircles said those surveyed were in favour home deliveries. This will require that all apps and websites and retail stores are permitted to operate and open but not for in person purchasing, it added.

Delhi has imposed restrictions on stores selling non-essentials and directed malls, markets, manufacturing units, educational & coaching institutes, cinema theatres restaurant and bars, auditoriums, assembly halls, entertainment, amusement complexes and others shut.

Movement and opening up of essential services and stores are, however, permitted. Through e-commerce, delivery of only essential goods including food, pharmaceuticals, medical equipment is permitted.

While Delhi residents remain mindful of the economic disruption that long-term lockdowns bring, many of those surveyed said till the daily caseload doesn’t come under 10,000 and the test positivity rate falls below 10%, curbs should continue.

Close to 43% of those surveyed were also supportive of home delivery of items like grocery and medicines and 41% said they sought home delivery of all goods. “The findings of the survey indicate that 84% of residents of Delhi believe that home delivery of goods should be the primary model that should be used during lockdown or curfew in the city," it said.

Beyond groceries and medical supplies, those surveyed also cited demand for products like air conditioners, coolers, fans, computers, mobile phones, home furnishings, furniture, books, stationery, online class equipment, children apparel, shoes, toys to keep children engaged at home, etc.

A prolonged lockdown will lead to a surge in demand for electronic equipment as more people return to work and school from home. Among the “must-have" products respondents said they will need over the next three months - 48% said equipment such as laptops and mobile phones for work from home or other activities, 45% said air conditioners, coolers, fans, white goods, others, and 27% said “home appliances, bedding and furnishings". The findings indicate that gadgets and white goods make are top products which households in Delhi will need to purchase in the next three months. This question in the survey received 5,507 responses.

