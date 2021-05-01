Survey finds 60% Delhi residents favour lockdown extension by another two weeks

A prolonged lockdown will lead to a surge in demand for electronic equipment as more people return to work and school from home. Among the “must-have" products respondents said they will need over the next three months - 48% said equipment such as laptops and mobile phones for work from home or other activities, 45% said air conditioners, coolers, fans, white goods, others, and 27% said “home appliances, bedding and furnishings". The findings indicate that gadgets and white goods make are top products which households in Delhi will need to purchase in the next three months. This question in the survey received 5,507 responses.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}