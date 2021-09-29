NEW DELHI: Nearly two-third of people post contracting covid-19 faced heart-related issues in India, as per a survey, which was released by ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd on the occasion of World Heart Day today.

The survey, which was done with 1,493 respondents across metros, tier I and tier-II cities, also showed that 75% of the people believed that contracting covid increases the risk of heart attack and stroke. The survey was conducted during 10-17 September.

This belief was more prominent among the users (82%) of insurance policies as compared to non-users (63%).

The survey also revealed that 77% of the respondents go for a regular overall check-up, but only 70% go for a heart check-up, that too just once a year.

Moreover, the survey unearthed that although there has been a documented rise in cases of heart ailments among young people (below 45 years of age), less than 63% of the respondents are aware that cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) are impacting the younger age group as well. Similarly, awareness was low among the 40+ age group (63%) where vulnerability is the highest.

On the findings of the survey, Sanjay Datta, chief-underwriting, reinsurance and claims at ICICI Lombard, said, “Lack of awareness of the ailment coupled with the severity of the impact of the pandemic on our overall health, makes it even more critical to adopt a healthy lifestyle. A heart-healthy lifestyle is more likely to supplement one’s immune system."

In terms of awareness, top metros and tier-I cities such as Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Ahmedabad had lower awareness on key causes of heart ailments. Additionally, it was found that when suffering from a heart ailment themselves, men are more aware (50%) of the top three causes—high levels of cholesterol and hypertension, stress and obesity —compared with women.

The survey, however, showed that regular check-ups among heart patients dropped during the pandemic. The proportion of people with heart ailment going for annual check-ups dropped to 77% during the pandemic from a 92% pre-pandemic. However, as the pandemic-induced lockdown is slowly being lifted, the number has climbed back to 83%.

Almost a third of the people said their stress levels rose post covid. Around 51% contracted covid while 38% had a family member staying with them who suffered from the viral disease.

On the brighter side, the survey found that more than a third of the respondents are making the necessary effort and changes in lifestyle, diet and environment towards ensuring good heart health.

