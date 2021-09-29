Survey finds 66% of people post contracting covid faced heart-related issues

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The survey found that top metros and tier-I cities such as Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Ahmedabad reported low awareness on key causes of heart ailments
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
NEW DELHI: Nearly two-third of people post contracting covid-19 faced heart-related issues in India, as per a survey, which was released by ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd on the occasion of World Heart Day today.
NEW DELHI: Nearly two-third of people post contracting covid-19 faced heart-related issues in India, as per a survey, which was released by ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd on the occasion of World Heart Day today.
The survey, which was done with 1,493 respondents across metros, tier I and tier-II cities, also showed that 75% of the people believed that contracting covid increases the risk of heart attack and stroke. The survey was conducted during 10-17 September.
The survey, which was done with 1,493 respondents across metros, tier I and tier-II cities, also showed that 75% of the people believed that contracting covid increases the risk of heart attack and stroke. The survey was conducted during 10-17 September.
This belief was more prominent among the users (82%) of insurance policies as compared to non-users (63%).
This belief was more prominent among the users (82%) of insurance policies as compared to non-users (63%).
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The survey also revealed that 77% of the respondents go for a regular overall check-up, but only 70% go for a heart check-up, that too just once a year.
The survey also revealed that 77% of the respondents go for a regular overall check-up, but only 70% go for a heart check-up, that too just once a year.
Moreover, the survey unearthed that although there has been a documented rise in cases of heart ailments among young people (below 45 years of age), less than 63% of the respondents are aware that cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) are impacting the younger age group as well. Similarly, awareness was low among the 40+ age group (63%) where vulnerability is the highest.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Moreover, the survey unearthed that although there has been a documented rise in cases of heart ailments among young people (below 45 years of age), less than 63% of the respondents are aware that cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) are impacting the younger age group as well. Similarly, awareness was low among the 40+ age group (63%) where vulnerability is the highest.
On the findings of the survey, Sanjay Datta, chief-underwriting, reinsurance and claims at ICICI Lombard, said, “Lack of awareness of the ailment coupled with the severity of the impact of the pandemic on our overall health, makes it even more critical to adopt a healthy lifestyle. A heart-healthy lifestyle is more likely to supplement one’s immune system."
On the findings of the survey, Sanjay Datta, chief-underwriting, reinsurance and claims at ICICI Lombard, said, “Lack of awareness of the ailment coupled with the severity of the impact of the pandemic on our overall health, makes it even more critical to adopt a healthy lifestyle. A heart-healthy lifestyle is more likely to supplement one’s immune system."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
In terms of awareness, top metros and tier-I cities such as Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Ahmedabad had lower awareness on key causes of heart ailments. Additionally, it was found that when suffering from a heart ailment themselves, men are more aware (50%) of the top three causes—high levels of cholesterol and hypertension, stress and obesity —compared with women.
In terms of awareness, top metros and tier-I cities such as Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Ahmedabad had lower awareness on key causes of heart ailments. Additionally, it was found that when suffering from a heart ailment themselves, men are more aware (50%) of the top three causes—high levels of cholesterol and hypertension, stress and obesity —compared with women.
The survey, however, showed that regular check-ups among heart patients dropped during the pandemic. The proportion of people with heart ailment going for annual check-ups dropped to 77% during the pandemic from a 92% pre-pandemic. However, as the pandemic-induced lockdown is slowly being lifted, the number has climbed back to 83%.
The survey, however, showed that regular check-ups among heart patients dropped during the pandemic. The proportion of people with heart ailment going for annual check-ups dropped to 77% during the pandemic from a 92% pre-pandemic. However, as the pandemic-induced lockdown is slowly being lifted, the number has climbed back to 83%.