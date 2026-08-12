Surya Grahan 2026: Total Solar Eclipse today, but will it be visible in India? Check timing, sutak kaal

One of 2026's most significant astronomical events unfolds today, August 12, as a total solar eclipse makes its way across select parts of the globe. However, skywatchers in India will miss out entirely, as the eclipse's path does not extend to the country. The phenomenon will be visible in totality over parts of Greenland, Iceland, northern Russia, Spain and a small stretch of Portugal, with a partial eclipse observable across much of Europe, Canada, the northern United States and northwestern Africa.

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Referred to as Surya Grahan in India, the solar eclipse holds both astronomical and spiritual significance in the country. Because this particular eclipse won't be visible from Indian soil, Panchang calculations specific to various locations confirm that the customary Sutak period will not come into effect this time.

Also Read | Solar eclipse 2026: Europe set for first total eclipse since 1999

Will The August 12 Eclipse Be Visible In India? The straightforward answer is no — India falls outside both the path of totality and the broader partial eclipse zone. Panchang readings for multiple Indian locations back this up, confirming that the eclipse simply won't be seen from anywhere in the country.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What is the Surya Grahan and when will it occur in 2026? ⌵ The Surya Grahan, or total solar eclipse, will occur on August 12, 2026, when the Moon passes directly between the Earth and the Sun, blocking the Sun's light in the path of totality. 2 Will India be able to see the solar eclipse on August 12, 2026? ⌵ No, the solar eclipse will not be visible in India as the country falls outside the path of totality and the partial eclipse zone. 3 What is the Sutak Kaal and does it apply to the August 2026 solar eclipse in India? ⌵ Sutak Kaal is a period observed in Hindu tradition before and during an eclipse. Since the August 12 eclipse won't be visible in India, Sutak will not apply this time. 4 Where will the total solar eclipse on August 12, 2026, be visible? ⌵ The total solar eclipse will be visible in parts of northern Russia, Greenland, Iceland, Spain, and a small area of Portugal. 5 What safety measures should be taken to watch the solar eclipse? ⌵ Always use certified eclipse glasses to protect your eyes when viewing a solar eclipse, as looking directly at the Sun can cause severe eye damage.

This absence of visibility carries weight in Hindu tradition, since the practice of observing Sutak is directly tied to whether the eclipse can actually be witnessed from a given location.

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Solar Eclipse 2026: Global Timings In IST While the eclipse won't be visible in India, its global progression can still be tracked in Indian Standard Time. Converted to IST, the eclipse's various phases play out between the evening of August 12 and the early hours of August 13 — though these timings only reflect the eclipse's worldwide movement, not viewing windows for India.

Globally, the eclipse kicks off at 9:04 PM IST on August 12, reaching its peak at 11:16 PM IST. Totality wraps up at 12:04 AM IST on August 13, with the eclipse concluding entirely by 1:28 AM IST.

Here's a quick breakdown: Partial eclipse begins worldwide: 9:04 PM IST, August 12

Maximum eclipse: 11:16 PM IST

End of global totality: 12:04 AM IST, August 13

End of eclipse worldwide: 1:28 AM IST, August 13 Sutak Kaal: Does It Apply In India? Under traditional custom, Sutak is only observed when an eclipse is actually visible from a particular location — and when it is, the period typically kicks in four Prahars, roughly 12 hours, before the eclipse begins.

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Since the August 12 eclipse won't be seen in Delhi or any other Indian location that was checked, the visibility-linked rule means Sutak simply doesn't apply this time around.

Also Read | Total Solar Eclipse 2026: Northern Hemisphere to witness rare celestial show

Sutak starts: Not applicable

Sutak ends: Not applicable This extends to the special Sutak considerations usually made for children, the elderly and those who are unwell — meaning Indian households following the visibility-based tradition are free from any compulsory restrictions this time.

What Exactly Is A Total Solar Eclipse? A solar eclipse takes place when the Moon slots directly between the Sun and Earth, throwing its shadow over a narrow stretch of the planet.

When the eclipse is total, the Moon fully blocks out the Sun for anyone standing within the path of totality. This can plunge the surroundings into brief darkness, cause a noticeable dip in temperature and cast strange shadows — animals, too, have been known to react to the abrupt shift in light.

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This rare alignment works because the Sun, despite being roughly 400 times larger than the Moon, also happens to sit about 400 times farther away from Earth. That balance allows the Moon to appear just large enough, from the right vantage point, to completely blot out the Sun — briefly exposing its outer atmosphere, the corona.

Where Exactly Will The Eclipse Be Seen? Northern Russia will be among the very first places to witness totality on August 12. From there, the path sweeps across Greenland, Iceland, Spain and the northeastern edge of Portugal.

Within Spain, the total eclipse will travel roughly from the northern city of Oviedo toward the island of Mallorca — notably passing over regions of Spain recently hit by severe wildfires.

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Meanwhile, a partial eclipse will be visible across the majority of Europe, Canada, the northern US and northwestern Africa.

How Long Does Totality Actually Last? In Spain, the window of totality will run for under two minutes, occurring just before sunset. Burgos, for instance, will experience darkness for exactly one minute and 48 seconds.

Totality stretches marginally longer in parts of Russia and Greenland, though it still won't cross the two-and-a-half-minute mark.

The partial phases, by contrast, run much longer — close to one hour and 45 minutes. That said, a partial eclipse offers a very different experience from totality, since the Sun is never fully obscured.

Just How Rare Are These Events? Solar eclipses aren't exactly uncommon — one or two occur globally each year. But because the path of totality is so narrow, a specific location might have to wait centuries before witnessing another one.

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The next total solar eclipse is already on the calendar for August 2, 2027, sweeping across southern Spain, northern Africa and the Arabian Peninsula, with totality lasting an impressive six minutes and 23 seconds.

Spain is also set to experience an annular solar eclipse on January 26, 2028 — a variant where the Moon doesn't fully cover the Sun, leaving behind a striking ring of visible sunlight.

Do You Need Eye Protection To Watch? Absolutely. Staring directly at the Sun during an eclipse, even briefly, can cause lasting eye damage.

Experts strongly advise using purpose-built eclipse glasses that block ultraviolet rays and meet the ISO 12312-2:2015 safety standard. Since the eyes lack pain receptors, damage can occur silently, with symptoms only surfacing later.

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Notably, research conducted after the 2024 total solar eclipse in the United States found a spike in online searches related to eye pain — a telling sign of how easily eclipse-watching can go wrong without proper precautions.

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.

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