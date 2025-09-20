Solar Eclipse 2025: Date, time and visibility. Will India witness the last ‘surya grahan’ of the year?

The Moon’s journey across the Sun has fascinated humans for centuries, turning bright daylight into a surreal twilight. Such celestial events shows the delicate alignment of the Earth, Moon, and Sun, and remind us of the precision of our universe.

In September 2025, skywatchers will witness the last solar eclipse of the year. This will be a partial eclipse, where the Moon obscures part of the Sun in certain regions. Unfortunately, the timing places it below the horizon for India, meaning the country will not see it. Instead, the best views will be in the Southern Hemisphere, including eastern Australia, New Zealand, and Antarctica.

When is the September 2025 solar eclipse? The partial solar eclipse is scheduled for September 21. In some locations, up to 85% of the Sun’s disk will be covered by the Moon.

According to timings: Start: 10:59 PM IST, 21 September

Maximum: 1:11 AM IST, 22 September

End: 3:23 AM IST, 22 September

For India, the Sun will have already set, making the eclipse invisible to observers across the country.

Where will the eclipse be visible globally? The September 2025 eclipse will be best seen in the Southern Hemisphere. Skywatchers in eastern Australia, New Zealand, Antarctica, and the Pacific islands will enjoy the spectacle.

Antarctica will offer the most dramatic views, with much of the Sun obscured by the Moon’s shadow. Vast stretches of the Pacific Ocean will also experience partial coverage, giving island communities a rare glimpse.

Countries in Asia, Africa, Europe, and the Americas, including India, will completely miss this solar phenomenon.

Why is it called a ‘partial solar eclipse’? A solar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes directly between the Earth and the Sun. Depending on alignment, eclipses may be total, annular, hybrid, or partial.

In September 2025, the Moon’s shadow will not fully cover the Sun. Observers in the penumbra—the lighter part of the shadow—will see the Sun appearing as if a “bite” has been taken out of it, creating the partial eclipse effect.

Will India see any solar eclipse soon? Indian skywatchers will need patience. The next solar eclipse visible from India will occur on 2 August 2027, when most of the country will witness a partial solar eclipse in the late afternoon and early evening.

Until then, enthusiasts in India can follow global live streams and observatory footage to watch the September 2025 eclipse from afar.

What eclipses are coming after 2025? Astronomers note that eclipses often appear in clusters. After September 2025:

February 2026: An annular solar eclipse, or “ring of fire,” visible over Antarctica.

August 2026: A total solar eclipse will sweep across the Arctic, Greenland, Iceland, and parts of Spain.