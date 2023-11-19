ICC World Cup Final India vs Australia: The Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team on Sunday, 19 November, conducted an air show over the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad ahead of the commencement of the ICC World Cup Final match between Rohit's Sharma-led Indian men's cricket team and Pat Cummins-led Australia Men's cricket team.

The Indian Air Force's aerobatic team Surya Kiran on Friday rehearsed for the air show it was scheduled to perform ahead of the Cricket World Cup final. The Surya Kiran team held a grand rehearsal at the stadium and will also rehearse on Saturday before the final show, Gujarat Defence PRO said. According to the PRO, the aerobatic team will enthral people for 10 minutes before the start of the final match to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in the Motera area of the city on November 19. The Surya Kiran aerobatic team usually comprises nine aircraft and has performed numerous air shows in the country.

The hallmark of their demonstration is loop manoeuvres in victory formation, barrel roll maneuvers and forming various shapes in the sky using aircraft.

India reached the ODI World Cup final by defeating New Zealand on Wednesday. India will play the final match against the winner of the second semi final match between Australia and South Africa.

India, a country of 1.4 billion people, has come to a virtual standstill on Sunday when its cricket team led by Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli takes on five-time champion Australia in the Cricket World Cup final.

From Chennai to Dharamsala and Mumbai to Kolkata, India has played in front of partisan crowds during the six-week tournament. The home side has channeled that weight of expectations and pressure to win 10 consecutive games — the only unbeaten team.

“We know it’s going to be a packed house," said Australia captain Pat Cummins. “There’s going to be 130,000 fans here supporting India. So it’s going to be awesome. You have got to embrace it. The crowd will be very one sided, but also in sport, there’s nothing more satisfying than hearing a big crowd go silent. That’s the aim for us tomorrow."

Australia lost its first two games — to India and South Africa — and was in 10th and last place in the standings with no points on October 15. Since, Warner, Mitchell Marsh (426 runs in nine games) and Adam Zampa (22 wickets) have been the cornerstones of its revival.

