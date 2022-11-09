Suryakumar Yadav is 'from a different planet': Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, Shoaib Malik praise SKY2 min read . 01:19 PM IST
Suryakumar Yadav has become the only Indian batter to score 1,000 runs in a calendar year in T20 cricket.
Suryakumar Yadav has been in the form of his life scoring more than 1,000 runs in a calendar year in 2022 breaking many records in the way. He has led the Indian side to many victories on the back of his breathtaking cricket. The number 1 ranked T20 player is now being praised not just by Indian fans and critics but from former players across the border.
The 360 degrees player is on his first trip to Australia while making a mark on everyone's minds with his talented performances. He has scored 225 runs in the five matches he has played so far at a strike rate of 193.96 and an average of 75. Yadav's strike rate is also the highest in the tournament so far.
Ex-Pakistani players Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis and Shoaib Malik lavished high praise on the Indian player during a discussion on the ongoing T20 World Cup. Former Pakistani pacer Wasim Akram even went on to say Yadav is from a ‘different planet’.
“I think he has come from a different planet… He is totally different from anybody else. I mean the amount of runs he has scored this year. I think he is the only batter with a 1000 runs in T20 cricket in 2022. He is the first Indian batsman to score 1000 runs in T20 in any year. He scored 50 off 23 balls, the fourth fastest fifty for India in the T20 world cup."
The former cricketer added, ‘He’s just a treat to watch… Not just against Zimbabwe but against the top bowling lineup of the world’
His former teammate Waqar Younis along with the TV presenter were heard supporting Akram's views. Younis went to the length of saying, ‘bowler ab jaaye to jaaye kahan’ meaning ‘where can a bowler bowl now?’
Akram further praised Surya saying “ This is fearless cricket… he'll not be afraid even if the bowl hits him… It's good fun to see him bat"
Former Pakistani batter Shoaib Malik also endowed Yadav with huge praise comparing him to a student in the class who he is always prepared, He said in his native language, “Yeh woh wala student hain, jisne saara homework kiya ho, pata ho I'm fully prepared. Jab aapke master sahab puchthe hain jisne saare kaam kiye hain, toh sabse pehle awaz aati hain hajir janab. Yeh woh hain. Usne pura homework kiya hua hain."
“He is that student in the class who has done all his homework and is fully prepared. When the teacher asks who has done all the work, there is a person who raises his voice first saying yes Sir. He is that guy," he said.
