Suryakumar Yadav scores century; India reach 191-6 despite Tim Southee hat-trick2 min read . Updated: 20 Nov 2022, 02:36 PM IST
Suryakumar Yadav has powered India to 191-6 despite Tim Southee's hat-trick.
Tim Southee, a seasoned bowler for New Zealand, claimed a hat-trick in the second Twenty20 International match between India and New Zealand. However, Suryakumar Yadav shone again and powered his team to a commanding 191-6 on November 20 at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.