As many as eleven coaches of the Bandra Terminus-Jodhpur Suryanagari Express were impacted after a derailment incident that took place near Pali in Rajasthan during the wee hours on Monday, the North Western Railway (NWR) said.
As many as eleven coaches of the Bandra Terminus-Jodhpur Suryanagari Express were impacted after a derailment incident that took place near Pali in Rajasthan during the wee hours on Monday, the North Western Railway (NWR) said.
According to the Chief Public Relation Officer (CPRO), NWR, "11 coaches were impacted due to derailment of Bandra Terminus-Jodhpur Suryanagari Express train. Higher officials have reached the spot. Buses have been arranged for stranded passengers so that they can reach their destinations."
According to the Chief Public Relation Officer (CPRO), NWR, "11 coaches were impacted due to derailment of Bandra Terminus-Jodhpur Suryanagari Express train. Higher officials have reached the spot. Buses have been arranged for stranded passengers so that they can reach their destinations."
Four passenger trains have been cancelled while another has been diverted following the derailment of the Bandra Terminus-Jodhpur Suryanagari Express train near Pali in Rajasthan during the wee hours on Monday, the North Western Railway (NWR) said.
Four passenger trains have been cancelled while another has been diverted following the derailment of the Bandra Terminus-Jodhpur Suryanagari Express train near Pali in Rajasthan during the wee hours on Monday, the North Western Railway (NWR) said.
Northern Western Railway (NWR) officials said that train movement has been affected due to the derailment of Bandra Terminus-Jodhpur Suryanagari Express (12480) Rajkiawas-Bomadra section of Jodhpur division.
Northern Western Railway (NWR) officials said that train movement has been affected due to the derailment of Bandra Terminus-Jodhpur Suryanagari Express (12480) Rajkiawas-Bomadra section of Jodhpur division.
They said that nearly half a dozen trains scheduled to pass through the section have been cancelled or diverted on alternate routes.
They said that nearly half a dozen trains scheduled to pass through the section have been cancelled or diverted on alternate routes.
Bikaner- Bandra Terminus train (22473), which was supposed to leave from Bikaner on Monday, will operate via the diverted route Luni-Bhildi-Patan-Mehsana.
Bikaner- Bandra Terminus train (22473), which was supposed to leave from Bikaner on Monday, will operate via the diverted route Luni-Bhildi-Patan-Mehsana.
Similarly, four trains scheduled to operate through the section on Monday and Tuesday have been cancelled.
Similarly, four trains scheduled to operate through the section on Monday and Tuesday have been cancelled.
Jodhpur-Sabarmati (14819), Sabarmati-Jaisalmer (14804), and Jodhpur-Palanpur (14893) scheduled to operate on Monday have been cancelled. Palanpur-Jodhpur train (14894) will remain cancelled on Tuesday, officials said.
Jodhpur-Sabarmati (14819), Sabarmati-Jaisalmer (14804), and Jodhpur-Palanpur (14893) scheduled to operate on Monday have been cancelled. Palanpur-Jodhpur train (14894) will remain cancelled on Tuesday, officials said.
The incident occurred at 3:27 am between the Rajkiawas-Bomadra section of the Jodhpur division. Originating from Bandra Terminus, the train was en route to Jodhpur, officials said.
The incident occurred at 3:27 am between the Rajkiawas-Bomadra section of the Jodhpur division. Originating from Bandra Terminus, the train was en route to Jodhpur, officials said.
Help desks have been set up at all boarding stations of the train for assistance. Passengers and their families can also contact, 138 and 1072, for any information, CPRO, North Western Railway said.
Help desks have been set up at all boarding stations of the train for assistance. Passengers and their families can also contact, 138 and 1072, for any information, CPRO, North Western Railway said.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.