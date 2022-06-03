Suryoday SFB partners with Mobisafar Services for banking services across India

Suryoday SFB is present across 13 states and Union Territories with over 565 banking outlets
NEW DELHI :Suryoday Small Finance Bank (SFB) is partnering with Mobisafar Services to provide banking services through the latter’s franchisees and business correspondent network across the country. Suryoday SFB is present across 13 states and Union Territories with over 565 banking outlets.
This is aimed at extending digital banking services such as savings account opening, deposit/withdrawal of money, balance enquiry etc. to remoter areas. As per the press release, Mobisafar Services is a neobank with a presence in 13,000 plus pincodes that provides services like domestic money transfer, cash withdrawal, mini ATMs, PAN card applications, travel bookings, among others, to customers across rural India. It will help onboard new customers for Suryoday SFB digitally through eKYC (know your customer).
This will also help the bank extend social security schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY), Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY) & Atal Pension Yojana (APY) to currently underbanked customers. Narayan Rao, Chief Services Officer, Suryoday SFB said, “Suryoday SFB has been an active participant in enabling financial inclusion through our various initiatives. We are very excited to partner with Mobisafar since we believe that this would further our objective of providing access to banking services to the underbanked." According to Abhishek Kumar Pandey, Managing Director & CEO, Mobisafar Services, the tie-up will further ensure scalability of their growth model as they would be able to on-board and activate banking services at their Mobisafar MITRAs. “Our MITRAs are aligned with the Government’s vision of financial, social and digital Inclusion by reaching out to the remotest parts of the country where basic banking services are not available," he added.
Under the partnership, Mobisafar Services intends to deliver bio-metric enabled digital banking services at Mobisafar MITRAs along with Suryoday SFB to combine unmatched reach in the remote parts along with access to a unique untapped customer base.
