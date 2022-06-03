Suryoday SFB partners with Mobisafar Services for banking services across India

This will also help the bank extend social security schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY), Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY) & Atal Pension Yojana (APY) to currently underbanked customers. Narayan Rao, Chief Services Officer, Suryoday SFB said, “Suryoday SFB has been an active participant in enabling financial inclusion through our various initiatives. We are very excited to partner with Mobisafar since we believe that this would further our objective of providing access to banking services to the underbanked." According to Abhishek Kumar Pandey, Managing Director & CEO, Mobisafar Services, the tie-up will further ensure scalability of their growth model as they would be able to on-board and activate banking services at their Mobisafar MITRAs. “Our MITRAs are aligned with the Government’s vision of financial, social and digital Inclusion by reaching out to the remotest parts of the country where basic banking services are not available," he added.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}