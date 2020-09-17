Home >News >India >Sushant case: Forensic team to submit final medical opinion to CBI next week
A file photo of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. (AP)
A file photo of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. (AP)

Sushant case: Forensic team to submit final medical opinion to CBI next week

1 min read . Updated: 17 Sep 2020, 03:10 PM IST ANI

  • Last week, the CBI today took a special three-member team of doctors from Delhi's AIIMS at Rajput's Mumbai home for forensic examination and further investigation.
  • AIIMS forensic team had conducted viscera test to check for poisoning in Rajput's death

New Delhi: The Forensic Board of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) will share its final medical opinion with the Central Board of Investigation (CBI), next week in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

"We are in process of perusal of case after due medical board meeting and subsequent meeting with CBI, a medical board opinion will be given to CBI next week. I hope it will be total conclusive without any confusion or doubts. Reports can't be shared since subjudice," (Prof) Dr Sudhir Gupta, head of the Forensic Department at AIIMS told ANI on Thursday

"The Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) findings and CBI investigation findings have to be understood before final medical opinion," said Dr Gupta who is also the chairman of the medical broad formed in Rajput's death case.

On 7 September, ANI reported that AIIMS forensic team had conducted viscera test to check for poisoning in Rajput's death.

Last week, the CBI today took a special three-member team of doctors from Delhi's AIIMS at Rajput's Mumbai home for forensic examination and further investigation.

Recently, actor Rhea Chakraborty has been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the alleged case of drug dealing.

It may be noted that previously AIIMS forensic team led by Dr Gupta had presented their medico-legal opinion in many high profile cases like the Sheena Bora case and the Sunanda Pushkar case.

Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePapermint is now on Telegram. Join mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty arrives at the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office for inquiry regarding the Sushant Singh Rajput case, in Mumbai (ANI)

Sushant Singh case: Rhea Chakraborty summoned again by NCB tomorrow

1 min read . 06 Sep 2020
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Cabinet approves AIIMS for Bihar's Darbhanga ahead of assembly polls

1 min read . 15 Sep 2020
Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty leaves Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office after being summoned for questioning in connection with the death by suicide case of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. (PTI)

Rhea Chakraborty in prison—no bed or ceiling fan and a fear of covid-19 outbreak

4 min read . 14 Sep 2020
Mumbai: Narcotics Control Bureau officers take Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty, who has been sent in judicial custody till September 22 by a local court, to Byculla women jail, in Mumbai. (PTI)

Rhea Chakraborty, her brother's bail plea rejected by Mumbai special court

2 min read . 11 Sep 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout