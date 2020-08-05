Sushant case: Rhea Chakraborty is absconding, says Bihar Police

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty is absconding, claimed Gupteshwar Pandey, Bihar DGP on Wednesday, while speaking about the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

"Rhea Chakraborty is not in touch with us. She is absconding, she is not coming forward. We don't have any information about she being in touch with even Mumbai police," said the Bihar Director-General of Police.

The FIR lodged by the bereaved father, K K Singh, at Rajiv Nagar police station in Patna on July 25, opened up a can of worms with startling allegations against Chakraborty and her family.

Two days ago, Singh, who had been maintaining a stoic silence in the matter so far, came out with a video message for the first time and alleged that he had apprised the Mumbai police of the threat to his sons life in February itself, and it took no note of his request for action against "named persons" soon after the death.

The central government submitted before the Supreme Court on Wednesday that it has accepted the request of Bihar government recommending a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the case related to the death of Rajput.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the central government, submitted before a single-judge bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy that the Centre has accepted Bihar government's request recommending a CBI inquiry into the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

The apex court was hearing a petition filed by Chakraborty seeking directions to transfer the case registered regarding the late actor's death in Bihar's Patna to Mumbai.

Pandey also asked BMC to exempt IPS officer Vinay Tiwari from being quarantined. Patna Superintendent of Police (SP) Vinay Tiwari, who is heading a police team from Patna in the case, has been "forcibly quarantined" by the municipal authorities in Mumbai.

"We requested BMC to exempt IPS officer Vinay Tiwari from being quarantined. We told them at least send him back as he is an IPS officer. This is not a professional behaviour. This officer is being kept as if he has been arrested," he said.

Bihar police can visit Mumbai to get information about Sushant Singh Rajput death case, but cannot investigate the case said Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday.

While speaking to ANI, he alleged that the case is being politicised.

"Bihar police can come to Mumbai to get information, they cannot investigate. If you do a parallel investigation, I think it will be an injustice to the Mumbai Police. If Mumbai Police is already investigating the case, so anyone not related to Maharashtra government and not related to the case should not comment on it. The Mumbai Police is capable of conducting the probe on its own," Raut said.

"It is politics of Bihar election. After the election, those who are politicising it, won't even know where did Sushant Singh Rajput stay in Patna or what is his family doing. They will forget everything. Sushant was born in Patna but Mumbai gave him everything," Raut added.

